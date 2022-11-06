David Rudow Sells 12,571 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00.
nCino Stock Performance
nCino stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.44. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 271,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of nCino by 62.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,253 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
