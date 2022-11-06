Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $140.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.63.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $250,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,262.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

