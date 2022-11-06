DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 62.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $38.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

