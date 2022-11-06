DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 381.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $281.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

