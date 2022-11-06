Driver Group (LON:DRV) Trading Up 1.8%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.33). Approximately 17,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 51,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.32).

Driver Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of £14.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,850.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.23.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

