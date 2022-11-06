Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,855 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

