Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) were up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Approximately 348,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 223,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.05).

Eden Research Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.30.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

