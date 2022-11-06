Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,421 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,157.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

