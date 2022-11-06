Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,280 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.