Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,206 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

