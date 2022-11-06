Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 83,831 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 65,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 140,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 54,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.