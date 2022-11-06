Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,074 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $202.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.13. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.80.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

