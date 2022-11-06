Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,948 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

