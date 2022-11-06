Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,670 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,792 shares of company stock worth $1,753,062. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.