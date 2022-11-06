Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,359 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of POWI opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $110.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

