Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,891 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,456,000 after purchasing an additional 750,120 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 176.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after buying an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,793,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,928,000 after buying an additional 484,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.57 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

