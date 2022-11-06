Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

