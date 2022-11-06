Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

AZPN stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

