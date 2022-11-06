Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.94.

