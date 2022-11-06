Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

