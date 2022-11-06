Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

