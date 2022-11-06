Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $664,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 19.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,433,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after purchasing an additional 234,971 shares during the last quarter. Once Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 17.7% during the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 153.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 42.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Stock Down 6.3 %

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

RBLX opened at $40.58 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

