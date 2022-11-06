Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.0 %

LAMR opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.