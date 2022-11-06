Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 85.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DOCU opened at $40.86 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $281.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

