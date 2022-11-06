Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $435.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.05. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

