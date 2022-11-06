Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 21,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $265.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

