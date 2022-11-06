Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,731,637. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

