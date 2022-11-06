Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $519.59 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $519,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 298,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 589,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,721,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,863 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 287.2% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

