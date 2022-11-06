Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,292,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

