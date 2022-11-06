Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

