Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QAI stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

