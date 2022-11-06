Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,661 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.