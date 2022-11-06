Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 453,094 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,483,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ING shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

NYSE ING opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

