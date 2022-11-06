Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,600 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 394,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 216,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of BJ opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.