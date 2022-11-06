Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $44,254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,485,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,124,000 after purchasing an additional 561,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

