Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paylocity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.97 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.