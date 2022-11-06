Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.