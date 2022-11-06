Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,187 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

RYT stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.91.

