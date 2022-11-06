Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.34 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

