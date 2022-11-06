Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

LBRDK opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

