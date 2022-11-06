Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,066 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $77.19 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

