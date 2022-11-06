Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 323,443 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 251,215 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 242,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,964 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

