Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,196 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

