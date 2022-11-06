Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,572 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11,704.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 744,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $44.85 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

