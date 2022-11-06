Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,711 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.