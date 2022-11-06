Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,979 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.10.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $348.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $706.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.