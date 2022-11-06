Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,173 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

