Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CSL opened at $225.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

