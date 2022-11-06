Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.