Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,146 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSLV opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

